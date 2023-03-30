Skip Navigation

David G. Exner ’76 to Retire in May

Mar. 30, 2023
Category: Career

David G. Exner ’76 is retiring in May after “teaching people about LIFE through ART” for 44 years. His career started in the Peace Corps on the island of Montserrat, B.O.T., and continued with stints in Wisconsin and Minnesota. The past 34 years have been at West Chicago Community High School, Dist. 94.

