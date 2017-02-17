Home
David Cohn named executive director of The First Tee of Southeast Wisconsin
David Cohn was recently hired by The First Tee of Southeast Wisconsin to be the non-profit organization’s new executive director. The First Tee is a youth development program that teaches life skills through golf. He previously worked for the Wisconsin State Golf Association.
More Alumni Notes
Herman Milligan Jr., PhD, will be co-curating “A Picture Gallery of the Soul” at the University of Minnesota.
Josh Duesterbeck ’02 has been promoted at the Great Lakes Group at Thrivent.
Jay Chesky ’81 has retired as director for international engagements for the chief information officer of the U.S. Department of Defense.
Clifford Gribble MM’67 has been awarded the first annual Woody Herman Award for Excellence in Music Education.
