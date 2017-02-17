Skip Navigation

David Cohn named executive director of The First Tee of Southeast Wisconsin

Feb. 17, 2017
Category: Career

David Cohn was recently hired by The First Tee of Southeast Wisconsin to be the non-profit organization’s new executive director. The First Tee is a youth development program that teaches life skills through golf. He previously worked for the Wisconsin State Golf Association.

