Crystal Stonewall Receives Her JD

Jun. 01, 2022
Category: Education
Crystal Stonewall ’19, JD’22, a proud “Double Badger,” had the distinct honor of graduating from University of Wisconsin Law School in May 2022. While earning her degree, she had the opportunity of working for the University of Wisconsin System, Office of General Counsel, and the United States Department of Education, Office for Civil Rights. Crystal is looking forward to beginning her legal career.