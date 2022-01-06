Crenshaw, Ware & Martin PLC Elects Darius K. A. Davenport Sr. as Managing Partner

Darius K. Davenport Sr. JD’02 has been elected as the new managing partner at Crenshaw, Ware & Martin PLC. Mr. Davenport joined the firm in 2012 and currently chairs the firm’s Cybersecurity and Data Privacy and Government and Public Sector practice groups. He received his doctor of law degree from the University of Wisconsin–Madison and his bachelor of arts in history from Norfolk State University. He is admitted to the State Bars of Wisconsin and Virginia. Mr. Davenport is rated AV Preeminent by LexisNexis Martindale-Hubbell and has been listed as a Rising Star by Virginia Super Lawyers and as one of Virginia’s Legal Elite by Virginia Business Magazine. Mr. Davenport will lead the firm effective January 1, 2022.