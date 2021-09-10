Creating New Partnerships at the Chavez Foundation: Sarah Grams

Sarah Grams ’04 recently stepped into a new role as director of innovation and partnerships at the Cesar Chavez Foundation’s Education Fund. Building upon her career in school and nonprofit leadership, Sarah’s team at the Chavez Foundation will develop and pilot new programs to educate students’ hearts and minds, partnering with schools and districts in California and the Southwest. Sarah believes that young people, especially students of color, need to see themselves reflected in what they are learning and develop their leadership voices through culturally relevant programming. Following in Cesar Chavez’s footsteps, the foundation supports the role of education in developing the next generation of activists and leaders.