Courtney A. Hollander Promoted to Shareholder

Courtney A. Hollander JD’14 has been promoted to shareholder at von Briesen & Roper, s.c. Hollander is cochair of the International Tax Section and a member of the Tax and Securities Sections. She holds an LLM in taxation from New York University and focuses her practice on international, federal, and state tax matters. Hollander is also an investment adviser certified compliance professional (IACCP) and works with financial service firms on compliance matters. In addition to an LLM, Hollander earned a JD from the University of Wisconsin–Madison and an AB from Ripon College. Hollander practices from the firm’s Milwaukee and Neenah offices.