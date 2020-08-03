Home
2015 Graduate Corie Spankowski Honored as a GlobeSt Woman of Influence and Woman to Watch
GlobeSt, a premier online destination for commercial real estate content, recently published its annual Women of Influence list. The list featured 200 women from across the U.S. making their mark on the commercial real estate world. University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate Corie Spankowski was honored in the corporate communications category. In addition to being named a Woman of Influence, she was also one of 18 on GlobeSt’s Women to Watch list.
Corie graduated in 2015 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. She currently serves as Director of Operations for design-builder ARCO/Murray in Chicago, Illinois.
