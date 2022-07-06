Clifford Gribble Receives Woody Herman Award for Excellence in Music Education

Tom Alexios, agent for the Woody Herman family, announces that Clifford Gribble MM’67 is the recipient of the first annual Woody Herman Award for Excellence in Music Education! Alexios and Gribble collaborated for more than a decade while Alexios managed DownBeat magazine’s outreach programs, and worked with top jazz music educators in schools and colleges. Gribble was founder and director of jazz studies at Milwaukee High School of the Arts and Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra.

The national and international performances and other accomplishments by Gribble’s jazz programs, which are praised by Alexios and prompted this award, are summarized below.

Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra Jazz Studies (2004–2007)

North Sea Jazz Festival (Holland) (2005)

Umbria Jazz Festival (Italy)

Tuscany Jazz Festival (Italy)