Christopher Borreca MS’83 Receives Friend of AASA Award
Christopher Borreca MS’83 Receives Friend of AASA Award
In February, the AASA, the School Superintendents Association, announced that Christopher Borreca, founding partner of Thompson & Horton LLP, is one of two recipients of the the 2023 Friend of AASA Award.
This award is given by AASA’s executive director to a non-educator, school district–based person or group/organization that has consistently supported the mission of AASA and has given his or her time and effort to help the association accomplish its goals to advocate on behalf of public education and assist with the professional development of its members.
