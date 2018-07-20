Chris Henjum Continues Service to Minnesota Communities

Chris Henjum joined the law firm of Kennedy & Graven, Chartered, and will practice in the Public Finance group as bond counsel.

Henjum previously served cities at the League of Minnesota Cities, helped local officials take on tobacco violations at the FDA Center for Tobacco Products State Programs Group in Washington, D.C., and then assisted rural cities at the Minnesota state Capitol at the law firm Flaherty & Hood, PA. There, Henjum helped reform state aid to Minnesota cities, drafted the Minnesota state broadband grant fund, and helped advocate for several other proposals that helped rural communities.