Charlie Maier Named Practice Group Leader

Lathrop GPM partner Charlie K. Maier ’89 has been named leader of the firm’s litigation practice group. In this role, Maier will guide practice growth and client-value, and will oversee a growing team currently of 50 lawyers and five paralegals. Prior to the combination of Lathrop Gage and Gray Plant Mooty (GPM), Maier served as a practice group chair, board member, and managing officer of GPM.