Charlie Maier Named Practice Group Leader
Mar. 04, 2022
Category: Career
Lathrop GPM partner Charlie K. Maier ’89 has been named leader of the firm’s litigation practice group. In this role, Maier will guide practice growth and client-value, and will oversee a growing team currently of 50 lawyers and five paralegals. Prior to the combination of Lathrop Gage and Gray Plant Mooty (GPM), Maier served as a practice group chair, board member, and managing officer of GPM.
