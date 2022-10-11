Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Alumni Notes

>

Charlie Hill x’75 featured in recent book about Indigenous people and comedy

Charlie Hill x’75 featured in recent book about Indigenous people and comedy

Oct. 11, 2022
Category: Recognition

The late Charlie Hill x’75 features prominently in Kliph Nesteroff’s We Had a Little Real Estate Problem: The Unheralded Story of Native Americans and Comedy. Hill was an Oneida comedian and one of the first Indigenous comedians to find fame on the American comedy scene. Through stand-up sets and appearances on friend David Letterman’s late-night talk show, Hill combined comedy with activism to raise awareness about issues affecting Indigenous peoples. The book’s title draws on one of Hill’s most popular jokes.

Share This Story

More Alumni Notes

1947 Graduate Is Still Making Art

Annette Sherman Fettman ’47 artwork spans almost eight decades and includes a wide range of mediums and subjects.