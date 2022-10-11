Charlie Hill x’75 featured in recent book about Indigenous people and comedy

The late Charlie Hill x’75 features prominently in Kliph Nesteroff’s We Had a Little Real Estate Problem: The Unheralded Story of Native Americans and Comedy. Hill was an Oneida comedian and one of the first Indigenous comedians to find fame on the American comedy scene. Through stand-up sets and appearances on friend David Letterman’s late-night talk show, Hill combined comedy with activism to raise awareness about issues affecting Indigenous peoples. The book’s title draws on one of Hill’s most popular jokes.