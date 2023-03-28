Skip Navigation

Charles Stiff ’70 MS’76 and Carol Thomey Stiff ’72

Mar. 28, 2023
Category: Career

Carol and Charles Stiff are now lavender farmers. Both are PhD researchers/educators who worked at several universities and now have retired to a three-acre farm near Pullman, WA, where they grow more than 13 varieties of English, intermediate, and Spanish lavender.

For more information, visit Bald Butte Lavender Farm.
