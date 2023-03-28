Home
Charles Stiff ’70 MS’76 and Carol Thomey Stiff ’72
Carol and Charles Stiff are now lavender farmers. Both are PhD researchers/educators who worked at several universities and now have retired to a three-acre farm near Pullman, WA, where they grow more than 13 varieties of English, intermediate, and Spanish lavender.
After retirement from Alliant Energy in 2005 (after 28 years), in 2012 Alan Kjelland co-founded Mobility 4 Vets Wheelchair Shop, Inc., a 501(c)(3) to help people with mobility needs.
Pierce J. Peterson ’18 is listed as an inventor on nine patents issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office in 2022.
