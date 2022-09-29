Home
Russell Pederson Update
Sep. 29, 2022
Category: Career
Russ Pederson ’89 of Madison is the lead client service partner for Deloitte Consulting, LLP, for the state of Wisconsin in the government public sector and leader of the government programs offering in the commercial healthcare sector. Since joining Deloitte in 2013, he has led engagements nationwide assisting clients with business transformation, digital platform and payment analytics development, M&A, and strategy.