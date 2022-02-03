Home
CFO Ana Fister Grows Gulf Shore Electric
Ana Hernandez Fister ’13 has taken a start-up electrical company from one electrician to 20 in three years. Alongside her husband, Matt Fister, she has doubled revenues each year. Together, they’ve built a successful company and served thousands in the Naples area.
