CFO Ana Fister Grows Gulf Shore Electric

Feb. 03, 2022
Category: Career

Ana Hernandez Fister ’13 has taken a start-up electrical company from one electrician to 20 in three years. Alongside her husband, Matt Fister, she has doubled revenues each year. Together, they’ve built a successful company and served thousands in the Naples area.

