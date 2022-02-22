Casey Batten Is Head Physician for Super Bowl Champs

Madison native Dr. Casey Batten ’99 is lead medical team physician for the Los Angeles Rams, winners of Super Bowl LVI. In addition to receiving a bachelor’s degree in exercise science from the University of Wisconsin–Madison, Batten graduated from the Medical College of Wisconsin with an MD in 2003.

Since 2016, Dr. Batten has been a physician with the Los Angeles Rams and a member of the NFL Physicians Society, the medical society comprising 32 teams’ physicians. He complements this position with his work as a primary care sports medicine physician at the Cedars Sinai Kerlan Jobe Orthopaedic Institute, where he also guides the fellowship program. Dr. Batten has lent his sports medicine experience to numerous international and national athletic events and competitions, including serving as a medical staff member for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials, the 2017 World Baseball Classic, and the 2017 Genesis Open of the PGA Tour.