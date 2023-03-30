Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Alumni Notes

>

Carolyn Morris ’12 Receives Becton Dickinson Awards

Carolyn Morris ’12 Receives Becton Dickinson Awards

Mar. 30, 2023
Category: Recognition

Carolyn Morris ’12 of Los Angeles, California, and originally of Shorewood, Wisconsin, was awarded Becton Dickinson’s Presidents Club Award for outstanding sales in the IDS division. Carolyn also was chosen as the recipient of Becton Dickinson’s Winners Circle Award. This award is BD’s top award for sales excellence and represents the top 1 percent of BD sales performers.

Share This Story

More Alumni Notes

Christine DeSmet ’76, MA’87 to Judge WWA’s Annual Contest

Christine DeSmet, UW–Madison distinguished faculty associate (retired), is honored to judge the 2023 fiction category of the Wisconsin Writers Asso...