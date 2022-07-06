Skip Navigation

Brian Metzger Joins Purdue University

Jul. 06, 2022
Category: Career

Brian PH Metzger ’09 has accepted a tenure-track appointment as an assistant professor at Purdue University in the Department of Biological Science. Metzger’s research is focused on dissecting the genetic basis of regulatory differences between distantly related species. This research determines not only the historical genetic basis for new molecular functions but also the broader genetic mechanisms underlying how these functions emerged and have evolved.

