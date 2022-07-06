Home
Brian Metzger Joins Purdue University
Jul. 06, 2022
Brian PH Metzger ’09 has accepted a tenure-track appointment as an assistant professor at Purdue University in the Department of Biological Science. Metzger’s research is focused on dissecting the genetic basis of regulatory differences between distantly related species. This research determines not only the historical genetic basis for new molecular functions but also the broader genetic mechanisms underlying how these functions emerged and have evolved.