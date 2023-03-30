Skip Navigation

Brendan Wilson ’10 Named CEO

Mar. 30, 2023
Category: Career

Brendan Wilson ’10, of Chicago, IL, is Food Export Association’s new CEO. Wilson’s work focuses on developing international markets for U.S. Food and Agriculture interests. Wilson also volunteers at the Chicago Architecture Center where he gives tours highlighting the connection between agriculture, commerce, and the built environment.

For more information, visit Kincannon and Reed.
