Brendan Wilson ’10 Named CEO
Brendan Wilson ’10, of Chicago, IL, is Food Export Association’s new CEO. Wilson’s work focuses on developing international markets for U.S. Food and Agriculture interests. Wilson also volunteers at the Chicago Architecture Center where he gives tours highlighting the connection between agriculture, commerce, and the built environment.
Gary Karner MS’78, PhD’84 has been selected to receive the Richard A. Rasmussen Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Association of Division III Athletic Administrators (NADIIIAA).
Carolyn Morris ’12 of Los Angeles, California, and originally of Shorewood, Wisconsin, was awarded Becton Dickinson’s Presidents Club Award for outstanding sales in the IDS division. Carolyn also was chosen as the recipient of Becton Dickinson’s W...
Rabbi Joel Mosbacher ’92 will earn his honorary doctor of divinity degree this May (2023) from the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion from which he was ordained as a rabbi in 1998.
William Fagerstrom ’61, PhD’72 has retired a second time. After earning his bachelor’s degree, he worked for six years at E. I. DuPont and then returned to the UW for graduate school, where he taught manufacturing as an instructor in the Departmen...
