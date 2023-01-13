Brandon Altenburg ’14 Named to 30 Under 30 List

Skip Navigation

Jan. 13, 2023
Category: Recognition

The National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) named Brandon Altenburg ’14 to its 30 Under 30 list for 2022. Brandon is currently the grant and special project administrator for the City of Wheat Ridge (Colorado) Parks and Recreation Department and worked for UW Rec Sports (now Recreation & Wellbeing) as an undergraduate student.

For more information, visit National Recreation and Park Association.
