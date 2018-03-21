Bhavana Jain, class of 2002, has launched BhavyJ Designs — her own fashion line!

Bhavana Jain, PharmD, class of 2002, has launched BhavyJ Designs, a woman’s wear line that offers unique and versatile pieces for the professional woman. Practicing as a Pharmacist for 12 years at a local hospital in Chicago, Jain decided to pursue her dream of launching her own fashion line. She started taking fashion classes at College of DuPage while working full time at the hospital. She then starting putting the pieces together to create her brand. Three years later, she has now launched her own line, BhavyJ Designs, which offers unique and versatile pieces for the working woman. In this new collection Jain is offering both a denim line, a more formal line, and accessories to complete the outfit.

Bhavana Jain currently lives in Chicago, IL.