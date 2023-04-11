Home
Badger Pride in the Galapagos Islands
Badger Pride in the Galapagos Islands
Stacy Manning ’95 shows off her Badger pride at the Charles Darwin Research Station in Puerto Ayora, Ecuador.
Chris Winkler ’93 has recently started Tequila Trading Partners (TTP) with his partner Jaime Valencia. TTP is an international tequila aging and distribution company that is working to promote quality aged tequila around the world.
Ronald David Pinsky ’67 passed away on Friday, March 24, in Annapolis, MD.
Gary Karner MS’78, PhD’84 has been selected to receive the Richard A. Rasmussen Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Association of Division III Athletic Administrators (NADIIIAA).
Carolyn Morris ’12 of Los Angeles, California, and originally of Shorewood, Wisconsin, was awarded Becton Dickinson’s Presidents Club Award for outstanding sales in the IDS division. Carolyn also was chosen as the recipient of Becton Dickinson’s W...
