Badger Octogenarian Runs First 10K
Mary Beth Kuester ’60, MS’74 completed her first 10K, the Antigo Tatertrot in August at age 83. Kuester also plays on a Granny basketball team that placed second in a national tournament.
More Alumni Notes
James M. Quigley is the new president of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (AAML)–Illinois Chapter.
Alexander Canizares ’99 has been named partner at Perkins Coie.
Actor Fran Bennett, 84, passed away on September 11, 2021.
Eugene F. Winkler Jr. MA’67 died on July 15, 2021, at the age of 87.
John Blanchard PhD’79, of New Rochelle and Pelham, New York, passed away on Friday, Nov. 5, at the age of 67.
