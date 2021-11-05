Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Alumni Notes

>

Badger Octogenarian Runs First 10K

Badger Octogenarian Runs First 10K

Nov. 05, 2021
Category: Personal

Mary Beth Kuester ’60, MS’74 completed her first 10K, the Antigo Tatertrot in August at age 83. Kuester also plays on a Granny basketball team that placed second in a national tournament.

Share This Story

More Alumni Notes

Heart of a Building Series, Executive Produced by Paul Kriescher, Airs on RMPBS

Paul M. Kriescher ’92, MS’96 is the executive producer of a new video documentary series.