Awards and a Promotion for Rachel Bicicchi

Rachel A. Bicicchi MA’05, MA’10 has been promoted to Professor, Staley Library, at Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois, effective August 1, 2022. Professor Bicicchi is the recipient of Millikin’s 2021 Teaching Excellence and Campus Leadership Award and the inaugural recipient, in 2022, of the Outstanding Faculty Service Award, both for her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic her service as director of online learning at MU. Professor Bicicchi earned her master’s degrees in communication arts and library and information science at the UW.