Maria Drouhard Joins Foulston’s Kansas City Office

Maria Drouhard ’12 has joined law firm Foulston Siefkin LLP’s employment and litigation practice group as an associate attorney. She is based in the firm’s Overland Park office, where she works with clients in the areas of commercial disputes and employment.

Prior to Foulston, Drouhard gained experience in the judicial system as a law clerk for the Hon. Mary Beck Briscoe in the U.S. District Court for the Tenth Circuit and the Hon. Greg Kays in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri, and interned for the Hon. Steve Leben in the Kansas Court of Appeals. She also worked as a prosecutorial intern for the Johnson County District Attorney’s office.

Drouhard received her Juris Doctor from the University of Kansas School of Law, where she graduated Order of the Coif and was staff editor and articles editor for the Kansas Law Review. Drouhard earned her bachelor of arts in history and religious studies from the University of Wisconsin–Madison.