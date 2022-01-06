Angela Lurie Receives Top 100 People to Know Award

Angela Lurie ’93, senior vice president of Robert Half’s rapidly growing Full Time Contract Talent Practice, is a recipient of the Twin Cities Business 2021 Top 100 People to Know Award. Originally from Elroy, Wisconsin, and a 1993 graduate of the Wisconsin School of Business with a double major in accounting and finance, Angela has worked her way up the senior leadership team ranks at the nation’s largest specialized recruiting and staffing firm. She now sets the strategy and direction for Robert Half’s unique Full Time Contract Talent Practice — a rapidly growing loan staff practice of more than 4,000 professionals across multiple specializations including finance/accounting, technology, marketing and creative, and legal professionals.