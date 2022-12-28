Andrew Kent Named COO of 4Discovery

Andrew Kent ’01 has been named Chief Operating Officer (COO) of 4Discovery, a digital forensics group with offices in Nashville, TN, and Chicago. Prior to joining 4Discovery, Andrew was the COO of Page One Legal. In that role, Page One Legal achieved record growth and multiple Inc. 5,000 awards. Andrew is also a board member of the Ink Against Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to assisting those fighting cancer. Andrew is a prolific public speaker, including sessions at Relativity Fest and ILTACON. He maintains a following as “the Data Badger.” Andrew received his BA in English and political science from UW–Madison.