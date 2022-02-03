Home
>
Andrew Frost Joins Dykema’s Milwaukee Office
Andrew Frost Joins Dykema’s Milwaukee Office
Andrew Frost ’07 has joined national law firm Dykema’s new office in Milwaukee. Andrew is an attorney in Dykema’s Mergers & Acquisitions practice group.
More Alumni Notes
Ana Hernandez Fister ’13 has taken a start-up electrical company from one electrician to 20 in three years.
Todd Shea ’87 has been named meteorologist-in-charge at the NWS office in La Crosse.
Ana Hernandez Fister ’13 has taken a start-up electrical company from one electrician to 20 in three years.
Todd Shea ’87 has been named meteorologist-in-charge at the NWS office in La Crosse.
Ana Hernandez Fister ’13 has taken a start-up electrical company from one electrician to 20 in three years.
Todd Shea ’87 has been named meteorologist-in-charge at the NWS office in La Crosse.