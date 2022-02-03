Skip Navigation

Andrew Frost Joins Dykema’s Milwaukee Office

Feb. 03, 2022
Category: Career

Andrew Frost ’07 has joined national law firm Dykema’s new office in Milwaukee. Andrew is an attorney in Dykema’s Mergers & Acquisitions practice group.

For more information, visit Dykema.
