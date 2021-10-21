Skip Navigation

Andre Hunter Joins Hawkins Law Firm

Oct. 21, 2021
Category: Career

Andre Hunter ’17 has joined national litigation firm Hawkins Parnell & Young in Chicago. He defends corporations in commercial disputes, product liability, and toxic tort litigation. Outside of his litigation practice, Andre mentors law students by helping coach his former mock trial team at Loyola University Chicago School of Law.

