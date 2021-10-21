Home
>
Andre Hunter Joins Hawkins Law Firm
Andre Hunter Joins Hawkins Law Firm
Andre Hunter ’17 has joined national litigation firm Hawkins Parnell & Young in Chicago. He defends corporations in commercial disputes, product liability, and toxic tort litigation. Outside of his litigation practice, Andre mentors law students by helping coach his former mock trial team at Loyola University Chicago School of Law.
More Alumni Notes
Herman Milligan Jr., PhD, will be co-curating “A Picture Gallery of the Soul” at the University of Minnesota.
Josh Duesterbeck ’02 has been promoted at the Great Lakes Group at Thrivent.
Jay Chesky ’81 has retired as director for international engagements for the chief information officer of the U.S. Department of Defense.
Clifford Gribble MM’67 has been awarded the first annual Woody Herman Award for Excellence in Music Education.
Herman Milligan Jr., PhD, will be co-curating “A Picture Gallery of the Soul” at the University of Minnesota.
Josh Duesterbeck ’02 has been promoted at the Great Lakes Group at Thrivent.
Jay Chesky ’81 has retired as director for international engagements for the chief information officer of the U.S. Department of Defense.
Clifford Gribble MM’67 has been awarded the first annual Woody Herman Award for Excellence in Music Education.
Herman Milligan Jr., PhD, will be co-curating “A Picture Gallery of the Soul” at the University of Minnesota.
Josh Duesterbeck ’02 has been promoted at the Great Lakes Group at Thrivent.
Jay Chesky ’81 has retired as director for international engagements for the chief information officer of the U.S. Department of Defense.
Clifford Gribble MM’67 has been awarded the first annual Woody Herman Award for Excellence in Music Education.