Ande Breunig Named Community Leader of the Year
May. 17, 2022
Category: Recognition
Ande Breunig ’94 of Evanston, IL, was recently awarded the Community Leader of the Year award by the city’s Chamber of Commerce. This award was given in recognition of Our Evanston, the retail magazine she founded mid-pandemic as a way to help ease the financial burden experienced by community merchants by encouraging mindful shopping behaviors. Our Evanston is a free quarterly publication available at most local businesses through the city.
For more information, visit Our Evanston Magazine.
