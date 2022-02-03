An Update from Greg Simonis

Skip Navigation

Feb. 03, 2022
Category: Career

It only took 25 years to get the career position I wanted and applied for when I graduated in 1990: landscape architect for the Bruce Company (TBC). In 1986, I met the owner of TBC and asked about getting a job with them that summer. I was told no, sorry, you don’t have any experience. I finished my bachelor of science in landscape architecture in 1990 and worked with a landscape company in Cottage Grove for three years before starting my own company, Greg’s Landscape & Design, in 1994. I ran my company full time for five years and then part time for the next 20 years while working full time for WisDOT in the IT field. I was getting burned out in the IT field and realized I missed the benefits of my landscape career. I applied once again with TBC, was hired in September 2021, and haven’t looked back. This is my dream job! I love interacting with my customers, our design team, and our installation crews, and being able to make outdoor living dreams come true. I finally found my career home after 25 years!

