Alumna Finds Happy Hour Was Ruining the Other 23 Hours of Her Day

Jan. 06, 2022
Category: Performance

Meg Daly ’92 took a break from alcohol in April of 2020 and ended up creating an online community for others to do the same. She’s been featured in Arianna Huffington’s Thrive Global blog as well as on Tiny Buddha.

For more information, visit Megkdaly.com.
