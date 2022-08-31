Alan Robock Wins 2022 Future of Life Award

Distinguished Professor Alan Robock ’70 received a 2022 Future of Life Award from the Future of Life Institute on August 6, 2022 for “reducing the risk of nuclear war by developing and popularizing the science of nuclear winter.” Prof. Robock teaches and does research in the Department of Environmental Sciences at Rutgers University.

He shares the award with John Birks, Paul Crutzen, Jeannie Peterson, Carl Sagan, Georgiy Stenchikov, Brian Toon, and Richard Turco. Each awardee received a plaque and $50,000. Prof. Robock, who earned his bachelor’s degree in meteorology at the UW, has been working on the climatic impacts of nuclear war for the past 40 years, along with his related work on the impacts of volcanic eruptions on climate and on climate intervention (also called geoengineering). The Future of Life Institute is a nonprofit seeking to reduce extreme, large-scale risks from transformative technologies.