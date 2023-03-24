Alan R. Kjelland ’72, PhDx’85

After retirement from Alliant Energy in 2005 (after 28 years), in 2012 Alan Kjelland co-founded Mobility 4 Vets Wheelchair Shop, Inc., a 501(c)(3) to help people with mobility needs. The organization accepts donations of mobility equipment (wheelchairs, scooters, walkers, etc.) and refurbishes them for resale at modest prices. Kjelland also served on the Waupaca City Council for nine years, choosing not to run again in 2022. After his retirement, Kjelland also became certified as a Home Inspector and began a handyman service as A & S Home Services LLC.

Kjelland is interested in hearing from other BSEEs who graduated in the same time frame: arksrk@hotmail.com