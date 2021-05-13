Adam Ross Named President of Bridge Connector

Adam Ross ’91 was named president at Bridge Connector, an interoperability company changing the way health care communicates, with offices in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and Nashville, Tennessee. Ross and other leadership recently announced the company’s Series B funding at $25.5 million, furthering the company’s growth as it provides vendor-agnostic integration solutions and a full-service delivery model so digital health companies, providers and payers can more easily integrate traditionally disparate platforms such as electronic health records and patient engagement solutions.