1947 Graduate Is Still Making Art

Annette Sherman Fettman ’47 (art education), has been nicknamed the “Artist in Residence” at the Rose Blumkin Jewish Home in Omaha, NE, using their kiln to fire her glazes. Her body of work spans almost eight decades and includes a wide range of mediums and subjects, particularly focusing on her husband’s experience as a survivor of Auschwitz and her experience as a traditional Jew and a cantor’s wife. She has participated in numerous shows and public art projects in the Omaha area, including the Bench Marks Project and two J. Doe Projects. Many of her terra cotta clay and bronze pieces were prepared and cast at Bellevue University under the guidance of renowned sculptor Leslie Bruning. In her Artist’s Statement for a show in 2013, she wrote “Since I must create, it is my hope that my sculpture delights or at times arouses those who behold it.”