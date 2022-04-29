Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Alumni Notes

>

Graduate Finally Picks Up Her Diploma 75 Years Later

Graduate Finally Picks Up Her Diploma 75 Years Later

Apr. 29, 2022
Category: Education

In 1947, Lillian Feingold Picard decided to forgo her graduation ceremony on her way to an engineering position at Cutler Hammer in Milwaukee, much to her father’s chagrin. She is a proud Badger, and at the age of 98, she was thrilled to receive a hard proof of her degree in mechanical engineering, at the request of her  granddaughters — also Badger alumnae — earlier this year.

Share This Story

More Alumni Notes

Graduate Finally Picks Up Her Diploma 75 Years Later

Play some “Pomp and Circumstance” for engineering alumna Lillian Feingold Picard ’47, who now has the paper to prove it.