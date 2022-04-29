Home
Graduate Finally Picks Up Her Diploma 75 Years Later
In 1947, Lillian Feingold Picard decided to forgo her graduation ceremony on her way to an engineering position at Cutler Hammer in Milwaukee, much to her father’s chagrin. She is a proud Badger, and at the age of 98, she was thrilled to receive a hard proof of her degree in mechanical engineering, at the request of her granddaughters — also Badger alumnae — earlier this year.