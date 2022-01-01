COVID-19 Impact Updates

The health and safety of the Badger community is our top priority. The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association (WFAA), alongside campus leadership, has been monitoring rapidly changing conditions and guidance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Along the way, we’ve been making changes to our operations that we believe are in the best interest of those we serve.

We remain open for business, although our buildings are currently closed to the public and the majority of our employees are working remotely. Those on our staff who would typically travel to meet with alumni and friends will continue to connect virtually in the coming months.

Alumni Park has reopened for public access, while One Alumni Place remains closed to the public at this time. Goodspeed Family Pier is also closed to boaters and pedestrians.

WFAA staff will continue to connect virtually with alumni and friends through unique and innovative events through the remainder of the year. Please continue to check our COVID-19 resource page to see how the UW is helping to fight the pandemic. View upcoming virtual events at the links below.

The UW Now Livestream features UW faculty and alumni expertise on the world’s most pressing challenges. Hosted by WFAA CEO Mike Knetter, this series has been offering relevant insights since March 2020.

As we enter a new era of medicine, the Wisconsin Medicine Livestream series will showcase the efforts to solve the most critical health challenges. The new show is a partnership between UW Health, the UW School of Medicine and Public Health and WFAA.

We also have ways you can show your Badger pride, through virtual backgrounds, sharing memories through online Badger Scrapbooks, or highlighting the helpers on and off campus.