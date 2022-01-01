Contact WAA

Have questions or want to learn more about WAA? We’re here for you.

You can reach out at any time using our chat feature or you can check out our frequently asked questions.

WAA Contact Information

Wisconsin Alumni Association

650 N. Lake Street

Madison, WI 53706

Contact a WAA Team

Alumni Chapters – chapters@uwalumni.com

Affinity and Affiliate Groups – alumnigroups@uwalumni.com

Diverse Alumni Engagement – diversity@uwalumni.com

Grandparents University® – gpu@uwalumni.com

WAA Athletics – athletics@uwalumni.com

WAA Membership – membership@uwalumni.com

WAA Travel – travel@supportuw.org

Update Your Info

Stay in the know — and more connected to the UW and WAA. By updating your contact information and signing up for the affinity list, you’ll receive communications about events, programs, and services that interest you.

For News Media

Tod Pritchard - tod.pritchard@supportuw.org or 608-308-5497

Search the Staff Directory